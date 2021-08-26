Ambassador of Japan: Braila Bridge is a conclusive example of the connection between Japan and the EU

Ambassador Hiroshi Ueda said on Thursday in Braila that the suspension bridge in Braila, built by the Japanese company IHI Systems, is a conclusive example of the connection between Japan and the EU, established through the economic partnership in year 2019, agerpres reports.

"Today's ceremony marks the erection of the catwalk platform of the suspension bridge at Braila in the year of the centennial of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania. The bridge is built by the association between companies IHI from Japan and Astaldi from Italy. This bridge is very important for improving the connection between the Black Sea area and the eastern part of Romania, but also between Romania, an EU member country, and the Republic of Moldova, a non-EU country, and thus with all European countries. It is also a conclusive example of the connection between Japan and the EU, established through the partnership in 2019. I am very proud that Japanese technology is contributing to such a significant project," Hiroshi Ueda said at ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania.

The diplomat mentioned that 100 years ago, when the diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania were laid, the whole world faced the "terrible Spanish flu" and today, on the centennial of these relations, we face the COVID-19 pandemic.The Embassy of Japan and the company IHI Systems organized on Thursday, aboard a ship on the Danube, in the immediate vicinity of the bridge site, a ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania.Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and local authorities from Braila, Tulcea and Galati were present at the event marking the centenary of bilateral relations between Romania and Japan.The tender for the construction of the suspension bridge over the Danube was won, in January 2018, by the association of IHI Systems from Japan and Astaldi from Italy and the contract stipulates that the work will be completed in 2023, given that 18 months are allocated for design and 36 months for building.For this purpose, non-reimbursable funds were allocated in the amount of approximately 363 million euros from the European Regional Development Fund, money that will be used both for the construction of the bridge and for the construction of a 23-kilometer road network, which will connect with the bridge.The suspension bridge over the Danube will have a length of 1,974 meters, of which 1,120 meters represent the central opening, to which are added two lateral openings of 489 meters on the bank from Braila and 364 meters on the bank from Tulcea. At the time of completion, it will be the third bridge in Europe in terms of central opening and length.