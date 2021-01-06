Ambassador Rahul Shrivastava: Indian companies see Romania as a gateway to the EU

Indian companies see Romania as a gateway to the European Union, but also as an important market and an attractive business environment, Indian ambassador in Bucharest Rahul Shrivastava said on Wednesday during his first visit to Brasov.

It is my first, but definitely not my last visit here, the more so as there are several Indian companies in Brasov and there are also Brasov companies that cooperate with Indian companies. I know that Brasov is an important economic actor of Romania and that in your country, just as in India, there is openness to economic, cultural, tourist and education exchanges. Indian companies - particularly those in IT, the pharmaceutical industry, management, consulting, but also manufacturing - are a significant presence in Romania, with total investments here in excess of one billion euros. Indian companies see Romania as a gateway to the European Union, but also as an important market and an attractive business environment. Therefore Indian companies are interested not just in doing trade, but also in investing in Romania, said the Indian diplomat.

The ambassador met with Brasov County sub-prefect Adrian Folea and with County Council vice-president Serban Todorica, who underscored during the talks that Brasov County is Romania's main tourist destination and the most developed county in the Central Region.

I expressed my hope that at a future visit of His Excellency, we will be able to have a more applied discussion, including with representatives of Brasov County's education, culture and business, about potential partnerships and other bilateral collaborations, said sub-prefect Adrian Folea at the end of the meeting.