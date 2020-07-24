Ambassador Saranga: If number of new cases of coronavirus does not drop in Romania, Israel, we cannot resume tourism

Romanian-Israeli relations in the field of tourism will not be able to resume until the number of the novel coronavirus illnesses decreases in both Israel and Romania, Israel's Ambassador in Bucharest, David Saranga, said in central Brasov County on Friday.

Both Israel and Romania want to open the borders but, with all due respect for tourism, we cannot do it if the situation in the pandemic is as it is in Romania and in Israel. Unfortunately, the number of infected people has also increased in Israel, and in Romania. This is what it depends on, until the figures go down, I don't see how we can resume tourism, Saranga said.

The diplomat added that the State of Israel has taken certain measures on this situation, but it remains to be seen how things will evolve in the future.