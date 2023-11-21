Ambulance staff rallying in support of trade union leaders on hunger strike

Ambulance staff in their free time are rallying today, 10:00hrs to 12:00hrs, at the central offices of all ambulance services all over Romania in support of five trade union leaders who went on a hunger strike.

According to the Ambulance National Trade Union Federation of Romania (FNSAR), the reason is failure to acknowledge the working conditions in which the operative professional staff of the ambulance services carry out their activity, a right annulled by a plenary vote of the Committee on Labour and Social Protection in the Chamber of Deputies on November 20, 2023, at the proposal of the government of Romania, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity and the National Public Pension House, under a bill on the public pension system.

The strikers, backed by protesters from the all over the country, are asking for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred-Robert Simonis, Chairman of the Committee on Labour and Social Protection Adrian Solomon, Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona- Bucura Oprescu, and with Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila in order to establish a way to meet the trade union grievances and to find solutions to solve the situation of the ambulance services.

During the evening of November 20, 2023, the number of union leaders from ambulance services on hunger strike, together with the president of FNSAR, Gheorghe Chis, reached four, namely: Claudia Gadiuta - leader of the Salverea Free Independent Union Tulcea; Valentin Dragomir - leader of the Braila Ambulance Union; Alexandru Comanescu - leader of the Valcea Ambulance Union and Daniel Constantin Musa - leader of the Olt Ambulance Union.

The place where the five leaders who went on hunger strike are located is the entrance to the Chamber of Deputies, but after 12:00hrs they will move in front of the Government House.