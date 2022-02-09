Amendments to rules of procedure of the Chamber of Deputies, adopted by plenary sitting

The plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, with 202 votes "in favour", 91 votes "against" and 4 abstentions, a decision amending the regulations of the legislative forum.

According to the document, the broadcasting or recording the sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, the Standing Bureau, Committee of Leaders or committees is forbidden by any means other than those officially used by the Chamber of Deputies.

"By way of derogation from this paragraph, deputies may broadcast or record the sitting of the Chamber and the sittings of committees only within the perimeter of the sitting room allocated to the parliamentary group of which they are members or, in the case of non-affiliated members, within the perimeter allocated to them."

Another provision states that "the use of physical violence consisting of aggressive gestures or verbal violence consisting of shouting, insulting, offensing or slandering another parliamentarian is prohibited."

The amendment of the regulations also states that it is forbidden to participate in the unfurling of a banner in the plenary sitting room or in the committees' rooms.

People who violate these provisions will be evacuated immediately from the hall.

"Evacuation shall be compulsory and shall be ordered by the ex officio president of the sitting or at the request of a Member of Parliament by a weighted majority of the leaders of parliamentary groups. The Quaestors shall ensure without delay the implementation of the disciplinary measure with the help of the staff of the Directorate of Internal Affairs, regardless of the quality, position or office held by the person who is evacuated," the document states.

In the event of a repeated breach of the prohibitions, the chairperson, a group leader or a Member of Parliament may refer the matter to the Standing Bureau so as to enforce one of the sanctions.

The ruling also provides for sanctions for those who break the rules of procedure.

It also stipulates the reduction of the allowance by up to 50 percent up to 6 months for voting by electronic means using the vote card of another deputy, for participating in the unfolding of a banner in the plenary hall or in the halls of committees, for registering or broadcasting live transmission sittings of the Chamber of Deputies, the Standing Bureau, the Committee of Leaders, in violation of the rules, for physical violence used against another parliamentarian or verbal violence consisting of shouting, insulting, threatening, invective, slandering, against another parliamentarian.