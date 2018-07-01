Ana Birchall discusses with Maros Sefcovic on consolidation of European project, energy security at EU level

Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall had a meeting on Monday with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, with the two officials having discussed the consolidation of the European project and energy security at EU level.

"I had a very good meeting today with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for the Energy Union, where we discussed the strengthening of the European project, energy security at European level - a topic of interest for Romania, from the perspective of exercising the presidency of the Councilof the EU," Ana Birchall wrote on Facebook.At the same time, Birchall said she also discussed with Sefcovic about the energy projects under the Three Seas Initiative, which can contribute to ensuring energy security both in our region and at the EU level.During his visit to Romania, Maros Sefcovic also met on Monday morning with Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan.