Analysis of increase in state pension computation point to end this week, says PM

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that this week an analysis of the increase in the state pension computation point would be completed.

"The objective of the Government I lead is to increase pensions, but the increase will be based on an extremely serious analysis. It is the report on the state of the economy and the budget, the six-month report to be presented by the Ministry of Finance, according to the law of budget and finance accountability. Also, the second element of analysis is the forecasts that will be made on the one hand by the forecast board, which is subordinated to the Government and on the other hand the economic development forecasts. (...) Depending on the developments, we will determine the percentage by which we will increase. (...) We want to increase pensions, but the raise should be sustainable not just this year, but in the following years as well," Orban said at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters.He pointed out that the increase in the minimum pension is also being taken into account. "We also want for the minimum state pensions, the so-called social pensions, to have the same percentage increase in equal to the percentage by which the pension point will increase," said c Orban.The prime minister added that he did not yet have an opinion on the percentage by which pensions should be increased, as he was waiting for analyses, impact studies and forecasts.