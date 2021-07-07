The Senate will support and contribute to the achievement and completion of the "Educated Romania" project (especially since the Senate is a decision-making chamber), the Chamber President Anca Dragu assured the Head of State on Tuesday during their meeting held at the Cotroceni Palace.

The speakers of the two Chambers of Parliament, Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban, as well as the leaders of the Parliamentary Education Committees had a meeting on Tuesday with President Klaus Iohannis on the topic of the "Educated Romania" project.

"Education is once again a country project for Romania! We will create working groups, which will include members from each party, to draft bills for Education. I assured President Iohannis that the Senate will support and contribute to the achievement and completion of the 'Educated Romania' project (especially since the Senate is a decision-making chamber). I insisted on two extremely important topics for me and for USR PLUS: increasing the financing of Education, expanding the "hot meal" pilot-program (which we initiated it in 2016) in all schools in Romania. This program has contributed to reducing school dropouts and, in the pandemic, it has proved essential for children from vulnerable families," Anca Dragu wrote on her Facebook page.