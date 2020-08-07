ANCPI: 50,153 properties sold nationwide in July, up by more than 3,300 from previous month

As many as 50,153 properties were sold nationwide in July 2020, by 3,335 more than last month.

On the other hand, the number of houses, lands and apartments that were the object of sale-purchase contracts, at national level, in July 2020, is by 737 lower than the similar period of last year, the National Authority for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI) announced on Friday.According to an ANCPI press release sent to AGERPRES, most real estate sales were registered in July 2020 in Bucharest - 9,017, Cluj - 3,484 and Ilfov - 3,395, and the counties with the fewest properties sold in the same period are Olt - 197, Caras Severin - 235 and Mehedinti - 312.The number of mortgages, at national level, in July 2020, was 26,730, by 12,460 lower than in July 2019. The most operations of this kind were registered, last month, in Bucharest - 5,827, Timis - 3,341 and Ilfov - 1,672. At the opposite end, there are the counties of Mehedinti - 59, Harghita - 69 and Covasna - 75, specifies the same source.At the same time, the counties where the most agricultural lands were sold in the seventh month of 2020 are Timis - 675, Cluj - 485 and Dolj - 471.