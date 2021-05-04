Andrei Baciu: 105 economic operators start to anti-COVID vaccination of employees; over 5,000 persons immunized

The vaccination activity of the employees started at 105 private economic operators, out of which 31 are in the HORECA field, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, vice-president of the National Coordinating Committee of immunization activities against SARS-CoV-2, announced on Tuesday.

"At the moment, we have a number of 105 economic operators that have already started the immunization of employees, of which 31 operators in the field of HORECA," Baciu told a press conference.

He specified that the activity is carried out with the help of 47 teams that went to the headquarters of these private operators, agerpres.ro confirms.

"So far, we have a total of 5,011 vaccinated people," Andrei Baciu added. According to him, most people were vaccinated in Bucharest - 1,888, followed by the counties of Bihor - 885, Dolj - 504 and Brasov - 500.

Most of the economic operators that started the vaccination against COVID of the employees are from the counties of Alba and Hunedoara - 15 each, Bihor and Dolj - 14 each, Mures - 7.

"There are also counties where this activity has not started yet and I would take the opportunity to encourage this activity", Baciu added.