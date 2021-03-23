Andrei Baciu: First doses of Johnson&Johnson vaccine to arrive in April most likely

Andrei Baciu, vice-president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV), said on Tuesday that the first doses of the serum produced by Johnson&Johnson will arrive in Romania, most likely in April, around 100,000 doses.

He told a news conference that there were no significant changes from last week in terms of the calendar of deliveries of anti-COVID vaccines.

"Broadly speaking, we are talking about 345,000 doses already received from Pfizer for this week, as well as next week, with a surplus of 120,000 in each of these two weeks. This week 162,000 Moderna doses will come on Friday, and from AstraZeneca - 48,000 doses, unfortunately by 330,000 fewer than initially announced, namely 378,000 doses. Practically, for March, we have a total of approximately 2.2 million doses, and for April things have not changed - about two million doses of vaccine produced by BioNTech/Pfizer, a minimum of 249,000 doses produced by Moderna, we hope to reach even more, up to a maximum of 330,000. For the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca we speak of some 879,000 doses. For the vaccine produced by Johnson&Johnson, the first doses will most likely arrive in April, around 100,000 doses," Baciu said.According to him, Romania has received up to now 3,622,689 doses of COVID vaccine. Until March 21, there were 5,074 lost doses due to non-attributable reasons, representing 0.20% of the total doses used, the secretary of state in the Ministry of Health said.