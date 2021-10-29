Anett Kontaveit effortlessly qualifies for semifinals of Transylvania Open tournament

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit, number two favorite, easily qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the Transylvania Open tournament (WTA 250), which takes place at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca and is equipped with prizes worth 235,238 dollars, after a victory against Ukrainian Ahelina Kalinina, with 6-3, 6-1.

Kontaveit (25 years old, 14 WTA), who is in the qualifying race for the Champions Tour, achieved victory in only 62 minutes.

Anett Kontaveit will play in the semifinals of the Transylvania Open tournament against Swedish Rebecca Peterson, who defeated Tsurenko in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, Agerpres informs.