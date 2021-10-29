 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Anett Kontaveit effortlessly qualifies for semifinals of Transylvania Open tournament

tenis

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit, number two favorite, easily qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the Transylvania Open tournament (WTA 250), which takes place at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca and is equipped with prizes worth 235,238 dollars, after a victory against Ukrainian Ahelina Kalinina, with 6-3, 6-1.

Kontaveit (25 years old, 14 WTA), who is in the qualifying race for the Champions Tour, achieved victory in only 62 minutes.

Anett Kontaveit will play in the semifinals of the Transylvania Open tournament against Swedish Rebecca Peterson, who defeated Tsurenko in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, Agerpres informs.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.