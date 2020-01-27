Anett Kontaveit is next for Simona Halep in Australian Open battle

Romanian Simona Halep will meet seed No. 28 Anett Kontaveit in the Australian Open quarterfinals, after the Estonian defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5 in the fourth round of the tournament on Monday.

World No. 3 Halep scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belgian Elise Mertens, seed No. 16, to cruise to the quarterfinals on Monday.It took Kontaveit (24 years, WTA No. 31) two hours and 42 minutes to secure the victory against the 18-year-old Swiatek (WTA 55th). The Polish player scored 42 winners versus 29 for Kontaveit, but she also made more mistakes, with the unforced errors count standing at 51-35.Kontaveit rallied from a set and a break down to seal the victory.2018 Melbourne runner-up Simona Halep won both matches played with Kontaveit in 2017, in the Miami Open third round 6-3, 6-0, and in the Italian Open quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-4.Spain's Garbine Muguruza also moved to the last eight after prevailing 6-3, 6-3 over Dutch Kiki Bertens, No. 9 seed. Her next opponent will be the winner between Angelique Kerber (Germany / No.17 seed) and Anastasia Pavliucenkova (Russia / No.30 seed).

