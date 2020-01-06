ANM issues Code Yellow advisory for strong winds for 19 counties,valid until Monday, at 22:00hrs

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Yellow advisory for strong winds reaching speeds of 55 - 65 km/h, valid until 22:00hrs for the Dobrogea area, the eastern half of Muntenia and south of Moldavia.

"In Doborogea, in the eastern half of Muntenia and south of Moldavia there will be wind intensifications, with the gust of wind generally reaching 55 - 65 km/h, and on restricted areas, especially on the seacoast, the gusts of wind will exceed 75 - 80 km/h. In the Southern Carpathians and the Curvature Carpathians, the wind will continue to intensify temporarily with speeds of over 70 - 80 km/h, and the snow will be scattered," the ANM mentions.Thus, 19 counties are placed under the Code Yellow advisory, some totally and others partially, namely: Arges, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Galati, Hunedora, Ialomita, Mehedinti, Prahova, Sibiu, Tulcea, Vrancea and Valcea.The meteorologists warn that there will be further intensifications of the wind in the south-east of the country and on Monday through Tuesday night (January 6/7), and on Tuesday (January 7), generally with speeds of 40 - 50 km/h, and along the seacoast the gusts of wind will exceed 55 - 60 km/h.Moreover, in Bucharest, the sky will be clouded in the first part of the day and then it will become variable. The wind will pick up speed, especially at noon when the gust of winds will generally reach 50 - 55 km/h, amplifying the cold sensation. The maximum temperature in Bucharest will be around 3 degrees Celsius.