ANM issues Code Yellow for wind and rain in 27 counties, valid until 23:00hrs

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued on Monday a Code Yellow advisory for strong wind and rains, valid in 27 counties, during the next hours.

The counties placed under the Code Yellow advisory are the following: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timis, Valcea and Vrancea.

According to the ANM forecast, between 10:30hrs and 23:00hrs, in the mountain area, the wind will intensify, especially at high altitudes, where the gusts of wind will exceed 90 - 100 km/h and the precipitations will mostly be snowfalls. Rain will fall in the rest of the mountain area, as well as in the north-west and center of the country, and the precipitation quantities will exceed 20 - 50 l/sqm and isolated 40 - 50 l/sqm.

On the other hand, in the same interval, the weather will be particularly warm for this period. The sky will be temporarily cloudy and the wind will intensify, with the gusts of wind reaching 50 - 55 km/h. The maximum temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius.

The AMN mentions that the wind will also intensify, locally and temporarily, in the rest of the country, especially in south, where the gusts of wind will exceed 50 - 55 km/h. AGERPRES