ANM: Unstable weather in most of the country, until Saturday morning

meteo alert

High atmospheric instability has been forecasted in most regions of the country until Saturday morning, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

According to meteorologists, between July 24, 12.00 pm - July 25, 10.00 am, on the hillside and in the mountains, as well as in the central region of the country, then in the west and south-west, torrential showers will be reported, with electrical discharges, short-term wind intensifications, storms and hail.

The quantities of water will exceed 20 - 25 l/sq m and even 30 - 35 l/sq m locally.

The ANM also informed that, by the end of this week, the atmospheric instability will predominate, especially in the western half of the country, on the hillside and in the mountains.

