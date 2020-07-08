 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Another 18 COVID deaths take toll to 1,817

Pinterest
coronavirus

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that in the last 24 hours, 18 people have died in Romania due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the GCS, until Wednesday, 1,817 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.

"Between 07.07.2020 (10.00) - 08.07.2020 (10.00), 18 deaths (6 men and 12 women) were registered, of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Brasov, Dambovita, Galati, Bucharest, Prahova, Salaj, Suceava and Valcea. Of these, 2 deaths were registered in the age category 50 - 59 years, 6 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 3 deaths in the age category 70 - 79 years and 7 deaths in people over 80 years of age," states the quoted source.

According to GCS, all deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.