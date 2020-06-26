Another 28 measles cases reported this week, all in Cluj

Another 28 measles cases were confirmed this week, all in one county - Cluj, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Friday.

According to the INSP, the total number of confirmed measles cases in Romania reported as of June 26 is 20,189, of which 64 deaths."Between June 22 and 26, another 28 newly confirmed cases were reported in a county - Cluj", the quoted source mentions.Measles cases reported weekly had their onset two to four weeks ago. The confirmation and classification of a case takes an average of three weeks, says the INSP.Measles is an infectious disease that often leads to complications.