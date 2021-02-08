Another death among patients moved out of 'Matei Bals' fire-hit pavilion

Another patient who had been moved from the fire-hit pavilion of the 'Matei Bals' Institute has died, bringing the total death toll in the aftermath of the blaze to 15, according to AGERPRES.

"The Health Ministry was informed this morning of a death among the patients who were in Pavilion V of the 'Matei Bals' National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest during the fire that broke out on January 29, 2021," the Ministry announced on Monday.

The fatality is an 89-year-old man who had been transferred to another hospital pavilion.

He was suffering from a severe form of Covid-19 and had multiple underlying conditions.

"A post mortem examination will determine the cause of the death," the Health Ministry said.