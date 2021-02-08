 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Another death among patients moved out of 'Matei Bals' fire-hit pavilion

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
incendiu matei bals

Another patient who had been moved from the fire-hit pavilion of the 'Matei Bals' Institute has died, bringing the total death toll in the aftermath of the blaze to 15, according to AGERPRES.

"The Health Ministry was informed this morning of a death among the patients who were in Pavilion V of the 'Matei Bals' National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest during the fire that broke out on January 29, 2021," the Ministry announced on Monday.

The fatality is an 89-year-old man who had been transferred to another hospital pavilion.

He was suffering from a severe form of Covid-19 and had multiple underlying conditions.

"A post mortem examination will determine the cause of the death," the Health Ministry said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.