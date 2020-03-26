Another patient infected with new coronavirus dies; death toll reaches 18

Another patient infected with the new type of coronavirus - a 76-year-old woman - has died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 18, informs the Strategic Communication Group.

"There has been registered a new case of death of a person infected with the new coronavirus, case number 18 nationwide," informs the quoted source.It is about a 76-year-old woman from Cluj County, admitted on March 20 to Huedin Hospital.According to the quoted source, the patient was transferred on March 22 to the ICU section of the Cluj Infectious Diseases Hospital, after being confirmed with COVID-19.The patient had pre-existing conditions - high blood pressure and diabetes.