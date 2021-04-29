ANPDCA: 13,253 children with both parents working abroad at 2020-end

The total number of children in Romania who had both parents gone to work abroad was, at the end of last year, 13,253, down by 2,605 (16.4%) from 2019, according to centralized data by the National Authority for Protection of the Child Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA).

The total number of children with parents working abroad decreased to 75,136 (down by 11,127, respectively 13%).

According to the quoted source, a number of 52,474 children had a parent who went abroad to work (decreasing by 6,788, minus 11.5% compared to the end of December 2019).At the same time, 9,409 children came from families in which the sole supportive parent had gone to work abroad, compared to 11,143 recorded at the end of December 2019, report agerpres.