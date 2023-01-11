ANR introduces Tulcea County shipowners to EURIS European reporting information system

The Romanian Naval Authority (ANR) presented in Tulcea on Wednesday EURIS, the European voyage reporting information system mandatory for inland ship owners and agents starting this year that will operate in parallel with the Romanian one, RoRIS, in the near future, told Agerpres.

EURIS presents data on the elevations and flow of the Danube, informs navigators from all the Danube countries on the state of locks and bridges and offers users the opportunity to find out how long it will take them to reach their destination, depending on traffic and hydrometeorological hazards.

RoRIS was created ten years ago and should cease its operation when all users have switched to the European systems, according to ANR naval communications engineer Ciprian Ciopa.

"The developers of the RoRIS national system no longer exist and you have no way to ensure system maintenance. It is a very old system and we have agreed on an Eastern European system in which the same type of reporting can be done. It is now possible to generate journeys from Vienna to Sulina as the shipowners check the requirements of all the countries they pass through only once, in one place and in one system," Ciopa told AGERPRES.

ANR navigation safety inspector Florin Tararache said that so far the European systems have been presented to shipowners and employees of the local shipmasters' offices in Galati, Constanta, Giurgiu and Drobeta.

"If they start working in it, the system becomes easy for those with minimal knowledge of IT, of computer software. The software is quite user-friendly, you can save a lot of data, so you don't have to fill it in again, and I think it will be easier than RoRIS, from my point of view," said Tararache.

He added that other public institutions interested in navigation on the Danube and inland canals have free access to European programmes.

"I had a meeting with the Constanta border police, customs and port administration, and the Administration of Navigable Canals and I presented the software to them. Anyone is welcome. Much of the information we ask for is common and [users] should not have to do the same thing more than once. They will report only once and everyone will see," said Tararache.

For the participants in the meeting in Tulcea, the presentation of EURIS and CEERIS, a system for reporting information to the authorities of eight Danube countries, was welcome.

"It is a useful application. EURIS is different from RoRIS, but it seems complete to me. It helps us with the activity we carry out, transporting passengers, and having access to everything that means navigation, it is a kind of naval Waze," said Robert Costache, head of the fleet at a public water transport company in attendance.

According to ANR, it is important that all ship owners and agents use EURIS, as the system can be further modified.

"We can ask for certain changes that we can put forth to other countries in order to be accepted. At the European level, there is a project for EURIS and CEERIS to develop further. Romania is already in step with all the other countries, and our effort is considerable. ANR contributes an important amount of money toward it, and it is a shame that this system is not used while it is free to use by other authorities and shipowners. It is a safe system, accessible from any kind of electronic devices. Technologically, it is a step forward for providing fluvial services," said ANR official Ciopa.

CEERIS is a reporting information system to authorities in Central and Eastern Europe and it is a joint initiative of eight countries - Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia.