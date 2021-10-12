ANRE Vice President expects EU to propose elimination of green certificate tax, cogeneration bonus from bills

Zoltan Nagy-Bege, vice-president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), said on Tuesday that he expects the EU executive to recommend the elimination of two taxes from the electricity bill - the green certificate tax and the cogeneration bonus.

"I have some reservations about the solution found [by the Government on the compensation of energy bills, ed.n.], it is quite cumbersome, it has some weaknesses and I would say that maybe there were other solutions easier to implement than this Ordinance 118 and I expect the recommendations from the European Commission to come exactly in this direction. (..) I expect from the European Commission to come up with the recommendation to tax precisely those companies that during this period are making some additional revenues due to the evolution of prices on the wholesale markets, I expect it to propose the elimination of some taxes from the electricity or natural gas bill, such as for example, the cogeneration bonus, which is applied in Romania for the support scheme for high-efficiency cogeneration plants, the contribution to green certificates," said Zoltan Nagy-Bege, at the Aspen Energy Summit 2021.

The vice-president of ANRE appreciated that the elimination of the two taxes would produce a decrease of the electricity bill by 100 RON (rd 20 EUR) as of January, Agerpres informs.

The ANRE official also referred to the possibility of eliminating VAT from energy bills for household consumers.

"Going forward, for a limited period, even the VAT can be eliminated, which is a measure for household consumers. It has no effect on non-households (...), it can only help the latter in terms of cash flow," Zoltan Nagy-Bege added.