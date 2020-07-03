 
     
ANSVSA: Number of African swine fever outbreaks goes up to 252

Agerpres
pesta porcina

The African swine fever is present in 153 localities of 28 counties, with a number of 252 active outbreaks, among which four in commercial units, while in 12 counties only wild boar cases have been diagnosed, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) informs.

A number of 243 outbreaks in 147 localities of 27 counties had been reported last week.

The veterinary authority points out that in the interval June 25 - July 1, 2020, 17 new outbreaks have been reported in the counties: Dolj - 4, Timis - 4, Ilfov - 2 and one each in Bihor, Prahova, Braila, Satu Mare, Buzau, Brasov and Arges.

Furthermore, in the aforementioned period, eight outbreaks were extinguished, most in Teleorman county, namely 6, and one each in Dolj and Harghita.

Since the first case registered in Romania, on July 31, 2017, until now, there were diagnosed 3,711 cases in wild boars. In accordance with the European provisions, the wild boars cases are extinguished after at least two years.

According to ANSVSA, up to date, a number of 15,134 owners have been compensated, with the total value of payments reaching 441,999,870 lei. Compensations worth 8,018,320 lei are scheduled in the period immediately ahead, for other 206 owners.

The African swine fever doesn't make humans sick, there is not even the slightest risk of contagion, this virus nonetheless having a disastrous impact on an economic and social level.

