Anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign / 64,418 people - immunized in last 24 hours

The National committee for vaccinating against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 64,418 vaccine doses administered, among which 52,377 - Pfizer, 7,564 - AstraZeneca and 4,477 - Moderna, according to the data of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry.

CNCAV shows that 27,244 people were vaccinated with the first dose and that the second dose was received by 37,174 people.

Until now, since the beginning o the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 3,030,031 doses administered to a number 1,990,392 people, of which 950,753 were immunized with one dose and 1,039,639 with the second dose.

In the last 24 hours, there were 200 adverse reactions registered, 16 local types and 184 general types. Since the beginning of the immunization, 10,360 adverse reactions were registered with the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.