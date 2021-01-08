Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 16,306 people, immunized in last 24 hours, 92,706 in total

The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that in the past 24 hours there were 16,306 people immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, against the novel coronavirus, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, there have been 92,706 people to date who were vaccinated against COVID-19.

For those immunized in the last 24 hours there were 47 common and minor reactions, of which 10 local reactions and 37 general reactions.