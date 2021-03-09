Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 48,200 people - immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 48,200 vaccine doses administered, among which 35,924 - Pfizer, 7,334 - AstraZeneca and 4,942 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccine Registry.

CNCAV shows that 42,299 people were vaccinated with the first jab, and the second jab was received by 5,901 people.

Until now, since the debut of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 1,918,443 doses administered to a number of 1,254,800 people, among whom 591,157 with the first dose and 663,634 - with the second dose as well.In the past 24 hours there were 119 adverse reactions recorded, 11 local type and 108 general type reactions. Since the immunization began, there were 6,280 adverse reactions recorded for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.