Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 62,881 people immunized in last 24 hours

The national committee for anti-COVID immunizing (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 62,881 vaccine doses were administered, among which 46,271 - Pfizer, 8.019 - AstraZeneca and 8,591 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Vaccination Electronic Register.

According to CNCAV, 39,938 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 22,943 people with the second dose, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 3,762,214 doses were administered to a number of 2,326,484 people, among which 489,754 received one shot and 1,435,730 received the second shot.

In the last 24 hours, 93 adverse reactions were registered - 10 local types and 83 general types.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there were 12,238 adverse reactions for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, 1,227 local types and 11,011 general types.

CNCAV mentions that 157 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.