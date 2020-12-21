 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ Vaccination, a medical act; communication on the suject, marked by balance

MFE
Vaccinare

Vaccination is a medical act, and the official communication on this essential topic should be marked by balance, normality and preoccupation for ensuring a favorable environment for vaccination, in order to respect the safety and right to privacy of vaccine beneficiaries, declared, on Monday, Col. Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, chairman of the National Committee of coordination of activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

CNCAV had a work meeting on Monday where the stages of preparation were analyzed for the reception and distribution, in Romania, of the first batch of vaccines, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, one of the main aspects was about informing citizens and creating necessary instruments which should cover the need to be informed, in all the stages of the vaccination campaign.

CNCAV is an interministerial body, without legal personality, in direct subordination of the Government Secretariate General and coordination of the Prime Minister.

AGERPRES.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.