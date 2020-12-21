Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ Vaccination, a medical act; communication on the suject, marked by balance

Vaccination is a medical act, and the official communication on this essential topic should be marked by balance, normality and preoccupation for ensuring a favorable environment for vaccination, in order to respect the safety and right to privacy of vaccine beneficiaries, declared, on Monday, Col. Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, chairman of the National Committee of coordination of activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

CNCAV had a work meeting on Monday where the stages of preparation were analyzed for the reception and distribution, in Romania, of the first batch of vaccines, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, one of the main aspects was about informing citizens and creating necessary instruments which should cover the need to be informed, in all the stages of the vaccination campaign.CNCAV is an interministerial body, without legal personality, in direct subordination of the Government Secretariate General and coordination of the Prime Minister.

AGERPRES.