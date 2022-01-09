Any event in the area has an impact on NATO-Russia negotiations, DefMin says on Kazakhstan situation

In Kazakhstan is "a disturbance of the constitutional order", Romania not being involved in any way in this area, the National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Sunday, in the military port of southeastern Constanta.

He added that any event in Kazakhstan "impacts" the negotiations that NATO has at the moment with Russia.

"At the moment, the Western chancelleries and NATO are watching with concern what is happening there, in terms of the loss of human life. It seems that there is at the moment a stable situation, as it is reported from this area, from Kazakhstan. (...) For now, we are not involved in any way in this area, but whatever happens in our wider geographical area is sure to be important for the security of the area and it is the more important because, after all, any event in this area impacts the negotiations that NATO has at the moment with Russia," said the Minister of National Defense, after attending a military ceremony, answering a question about the situation in Kazakhstan, agerpres.ro informs.

"Kazakhstan is an important place for us, for Romania, not for the Romanian Army, but for Romania, our trade with Kazakhstan, the import is over one billion in terms of gas and other products like this and we hope that the situation will stabilize in this area," Vasile Dincu added.