APB put out for former DIICOT head Alina Bica after final prison sentence

Police issued an all-points bulletin for former head of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Alina Bica, listing her as "absconder from the enforcement of a prison sentence", after she was definitively sentenced on Wednesday by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to 4 years in prison in a case where she was charged with aiding and abetting businessman Ovidiu Tender.

Alina Bica, who fled to Costa Rica, appears on the website of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate at the "Fugitives" section.

In November 2016 Bica was sentenced to 4 years in prison for aiding and abetting; the sentence remained final in June 2018.

In March 2019 the Supreme Court overturned the sentence based on the Constitutional Court ruling on the illegal structure of five-judge panels.

However, Alina Bica's appeal was rejected this Wednesday and the sentence handed down in November 2016 was upheld.

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) made its case that in 2013 businessman Ovidiu Tender asked Alina Bica to help him obtain a suspended sentence in the RAFO file which was in the dockets of the Bucharest Court. Bica followed suit and asked her subordinates at DIICOT to seek a suspended sentence for Tender, the DNA prosecutors said.