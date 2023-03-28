Approximately 100 sheep die in fire in southeastern Tulcea county

Approximately 100 sheep died Tuesday morning in a fire that broke out at a sheepfold near the town of Macin, southeastern Tulcea county, most likely generated by a spark from a burning cigarette, the Delta Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) announced.

Two fire crews with two fire engines initially intervened to extinguish the fire, but a third crew with a fire engine was called in, as the fire was widespread, told Agerpres.

"As a result of the fire, the stable burned down completely, covering an area of 160 square meters. Unfortunately, about 100 sheep were caught in the flames," said ISU Delta representatives.

According to the source, the probable cause of the fire was a spark from a burning cigarette.