Approximately 115,800 people through border crossing points in last 24 hours, 19 foreign citizens denied entry

Approximately 115,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 32,100 means of transportation (of which 13,200 trucks) have carried out control formalities through the border crossings nationwide in the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Tuesday.

Approximately 54,400 people were at the entry point with 14,600 means of transportation, and for the exit point there were 61,400 people with 17,500 means of transportation, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 28,100 people and 14,000 means of transportation (6,500 trucks), of whom for the exit point there were approximately 16,000 people with 9,200 means of transportation.Regarding specific activities, in competence areas - crossing points and the "green frontier" - the border police have identified 44 illegal acts (35 infractions and 9 misdemeanors) committed by Romanian and foreign citizens.Undeclared goods (to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, which exceeded the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeited, totalling approximately 224,700 lei.The amount of the fines imposed amounts to more than 17,400 lei.Also, 19 foreign citizens, who did not meet the legal conditions, were denied entry in the last 24 hours, as well as 11 Romanian citizens were denied to leave the country because of various legal reasons. AGERPRES