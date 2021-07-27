Approximately 148,700 people cross border points in last 24 hours

Approximately 148,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 39,300 means of transportation (of which 15,300 trucks) have presented themselves to carry out their formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, in the last 24 hours, according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

For the entry points there were approximately 74,400 people with 17,500 means of transportation, and for the exit points there were 74,300 people with 21,800 means of transportation.

The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 37,400 people and 17,500 means of transportation (5,500 trucks), and at the exit points there were approximately 19,000 people with 10,600 means of transportation and 1,800 trucks.

Regarding specific activities, in the competence areas - crossing points and "green border" - the border police have found 50 illegal acts (33 infractions and 17 contraventions) committed by Romanian and foreign citizens.

There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were about to be illegally brought into the country), which went past the border threshold or were suspect of being counterfeit, with a total value of over 11,100 RON.

The value of applied contraventions was approximately 8,500 RON.

34 foreign citizens were denied entry, due to non-fulfilling the legal requirements, and 12 Romanian citizens were denied to leave the country, because of various legal reasons.