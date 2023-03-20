Approximately 173,200 people enter Romania on Sunday, including almost 7,502 Ukrainians

Approximately 173,200 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 45,200 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Sunday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

There were 85,580 travelers on the inbound, including 7,502 Ukrainian citizens.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 96 illegal acts (34 infractions and 62 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign nationals. Fines worth over 43,485 RON were issued, and goods worth over 245,500 RON have been seized.

As many as 22 foreign nationals who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 16 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.