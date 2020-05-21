Approximately 38,200 people cross border checkpoints in last 24 hours

Approximately 38,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 22,400 means of transport, of which 15,800 trucks, passed through the border checkpoints of the entire country in the last 24 hours.

According to an Border Police release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, on the entrance lane there were approximately 20,200 people with 11,600 means of transport, and on the exit one 18,000 people with 10,800 means of transport.

The border with Hungary was crossed by approximately 24,500 people and 14,200 means of transport (9,300 trucks), of whom 13,700 people entered the country by 7,600 means of transport.

Following the additional checks performed in the second line, 6,538 people were sent for isolation / quarantine at home by the specialists of the Public Health Directorate, according to Border Police.

The main crossing points where such measures were ordered are: Nadlac I - 3,403 (of which 1,263 on foot), Bors - 1,632, Petea - 686, Nadlac II - 516 and Varsand - 93.

Border Police reminds that, starting with 6:00 am, ten border checkpoints are opened at the Romanian-Hungarian border, in order to carry out specific formalities on the direction of entry / exit in / from the country and in compliance with the measures ordered on public health in the two states:

* Petea and Urziceni, in Satu Mare county

* Valea lui Mihai, PTF Bors, Salonta in Bihor county

* Varsand, PTF Turnu, Nadlac I and Nadlac II, in Arad county

* Cenad - Timis county.