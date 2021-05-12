Approximately 450 sailors participate in Tomis 21 instruction and live-fire exercise

The Command of the Fleet is organizing, in the May 12-15 period, the exercise Tomis 21 planned to take place in sectors in the Western Black Sea, where approximately 450 sailors will execute instruction activities and live-fire exercises, informs, on Wednesday, the Naval Forces General Staff.

According to the quoted source, Tomis 21 is part of the Dacia 21 multinational exercise, taking place at a national level.

The detachment of naval forces that is conducting activities at sea is made up by six military ships: a frigate, a corvette, a minelayer, a maritime dredge, a missile cutter and a maritime tug.For the development of the capacity to answer rapidly and efficiently to a wide spectrum of threats in the maritime space, the crews of the military ships will execute, at sea, live-fire exercises with all categories of arms, according to the scenario of the exercise.Furthermore, Tomis 21 also involves activities to ensure protection of maritime communications lines and special transports, to verify operational procedures regarding the receiving and integration of partner forces on the Romanian national territory, in the situation of the NATO Response Force being committed to a regional crisis.During these instruction sequences, the Marasesti frigate, the flagship hosting the general staff of the Tomis 21 exercise, is conducting, on Thursday a series of joint training with the American cutter USCGC Hamilton.