Approximately 4,800 persons enter Romania through Nadlac II in 24 hrs; in total - 17,000 since corridor opening

Approximately 4,800 persons with 2,700 vehicles entered Romania through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF Nadlac II), in the past 24 hours, the total number of people crossing Hungary since the opening of the green corridor reaching 17,000 persons who had been blocked in Austria.

The spokesperson for the Arad Border Police, Filip Ionut Matei, told AGERPRES that PTF Nadlac II saw traffic dwindle to the minimum on Thursday afternoon, when those in the convoy coming from Austria had already crossed the border, but on Friday morning the entry ways were once again crowded.Between Thursday and Friday, Hungary allowed the transit of the country, so that at Nadlac II the waiting times, during the morning, were around 120 minutes for the control procedures, even though they were conducted on seven lanes.The authorities continue the epidemiological triage upon entry in the country, and those who are coming from so-called red zones are sent to quarantine in centers in Arad County or in their counties of residence.In Arad County, on Friday morning there were 137 persons in quarantine, and another 665 in home-isolation.