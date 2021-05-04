Approximately 49,900 people cross border points in last 24 hours

Approximately 49,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 19,600 means of transportation (of which 10,300 freight vehicles) have done control formalities through the border points at the level of the entire country, in the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPF) said on Tuesday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, at the entry point there were approximately 26,100 people with 9,500 means of transportation, and at the exit point there were 23,800 people with 10,100 means of transportation, agerpres.ro confirms.

The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 18,100 people and 10,500 means of transportation (5,900 freight vehicles), of which for the exit point there were approximately 11,300 people with 7,000 means of transportation.

In the last 24 hours, 23 foreign citizens were denied entry, who did not fulfill the conditions of the law, and 6 Romanian citizens were denied to exit the country, due to various legal reasons.