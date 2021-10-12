Approximately 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies brought from Italy with military aircraft

C-27J SPARTAN military transport aircraft of the Romanian Air Force will bring on Tuesday evening from Milan approximately 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies, as part of the COVID-19 treatment scheme.

Italy has granted assistance to Romania by making available these doses in the stocks of the Lombardy Region as a result of the Romanian state's request for the provision of support in combating the effects generated by the exponential increase in the number of confirmed cases with SARS-CoV-2, informs the Ministry of Defense, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The request was addressed to the Emergency Response Coordination Center of the European Commission (ERCC), through CECIS, by the Department for Emergency Situations and the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations.

The flight is carried out at the request of the Department for Emergency Situations, within the efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mission is executed through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The distribution of monoclonal antibody doses from "Aviator Commander Gheorghe Banciulescu" 90th Air Transport Base Otopeni will be performed with the means of transport provided by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.