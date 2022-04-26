April 26 in history: 1996 - First Partnership for Peace in Sibiu, conceived and carried out by Romanian officers apud NATO standards

Orthodox Holiday: Holy Easter (Tuesday Easter)

1877 - Turkish artillery bombs Calafat, Bechet, Oltenita and Calarasi

1902 - Timisoara Football Club is established that later on becomes the Timisoara Athletic Club

1904 - Birth of geologist Stefan Ghika-Budesti, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 4, 1959)

1920 - World's first speleological institute opens in Cluj

1922 - Birth of author, poet, essayist and translator Stefan Augustin Doinas (Stefan Popa), member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 25, 2002)

1935 - Birth of composer George Draga (d. October 3, 2008)

1936 - Birth of actor Virgil Andriescu

1949 - Death of botanist Emanoil C. Teodorescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 10, 1866)

1956 - Birth of actress Adriana Trandafir

1963 - Death of poet, prose writer and playwright Vasile Voiculescu, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 27, 1884)

1967 - Death of chemist engineer and pedologist Nicolae Cernescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 31, 1904)

1982 - Death of war camera operator and journalist Ovidiu Gologan (b. May 14, 1912)

1994 - Death of actor George Constantin (b. May 3, 1933)

1995 - First sex-change operation in Romania is performed at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital. Trans-sexual Sorin Florin Ratiu, 19, becomes a woman

1996 - First Partnership for Peace in Sibiu, conceived and carried out by Romanian officers apud NATO standards

2005 - First edition of the Contemporary Romanian Film Panorama debuts at the Le Latina cinema in Paris (April 26 - May 3)

2010 - Lord Mayor of City of London, Nicholas John Anstee, accompanied by a business persons delegation from the UK, visits Romania

2012 - Athletes Alina Dumitru and Andreea Chitu win the gold medal at Chelyabinsk (Russia) European Judo Championships

2017 - Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, on an official visit to Romania, is received by president Klaus Iohannis, holds private talks with premier Sorin Grindeanu.

