 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

April 26 in history: 1996 - First Partnership for Peace in Sibiu, conceived and carried out by Romanian officers apud NATO standards

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
convoaie militare NATO România

Orthodox Holiday: Holy Easter (Tuesday Easter)

1877 - Turkish artillery bombs Calafat, Bechet, Oltenita and Calarasi

1902 - Timisoara Football Club is established that later on becomes the Timisoara Athletic Club

1904 - Birth of geologist Stefan Ghika-Budesti, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 4, 1959)

1920 - World's first speleological institute opens in Cluj

1922 - Birth of author, poet, essayist and translator Stefan Augustin Doinas (Stefan Popa), member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 25, 2002)

1935 - Birth of composer George Draga (d. October 3, 2008)

1936 - Birth of actor Virgil Andriescu

1949 - Death of botanist Emanoil C. Teodorescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 10, 1866)

1956 - Birth of actress Adriana Trandafir

1963 - Death of poet, prose writer and playwright Vasile Voiculescu, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 27, 1884)

1967 - Death of chemist engineer and pedologist Nicolae Cernescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 31, 1904)

1982 - Death of war camera operator and journalist Ovidiu Gologan (b. May 14, 1912)

1994 - Death of actor George Constantin (b. May 3, 1933)

1995 - First sex-change operation in Romania is performed at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital. Trans-sexual Sorin Florin Ratiu, 19, becomes a woman

1996 - First Partnership for Peace in Sibiu, conceived and carried out by Romanian officers apud NATO standards

2005 - First edition of the Contemporary Romanian Film Panorama debuts at the Le Latina cinema in Paris (April 26 - May 3)

2010 - Lord Mayor of City of London, Nicholas John Anstee, accompanied by a business persons delegation from the UK, visits Romania

2012 - Athletes Alina Dumitru and Andreea Chitu win the gold medal at Chelyabinsk (Russia) European Judo Championships

2017 - Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, on an official visit to Romania, is received by president Klaus Iohannis, holds private talks with premier Sorin Grindeanu.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.