APRIL 6 IN HISTORY

romania steag

1874 - Commission for public monuments established in Bucharest, to classify and preserve Romania's monuments

1877 - General mobilization decree is published, drafting 100,000 people in army, militias, border and auxiliary troops; Romanian forces deployed on defensive positions along the Danube

1901 - Birth of composer Paul Jelescu (d. 22 April 1989)

1913 - Academy of High Commercial and Industrial Studies founded by Royal Decree; it was Romania's first institution of higher education in economics (currently the Bucharest University of Economic Studies)

1930 - Birth of critic, literary historian, writer and translator Alexandru George (d. 28 Sept 2012)

1941 - Birth of panpipe player, conductor and composer Gheorghe Zamfir

1968 - Steaua Bucharest wins men's handball European Champions Cup in Frankfurt

1984 - Death of poet Virgil Carianopol (b. 29 March 1908)

2002 - Scenarist and writer Petru Dumitriu, author of 'Family Chronicle', honorary member of the Romanian Academy, dies in Metz, France

