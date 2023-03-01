Arad Border Police find 67 foreign nationals hidden in two vehicles

Nadlac II Border Crossing Point officers on Wednesday found 67 people from several countries who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary hidden in a lorry and a minibus, told Agerpres.

"Two Romanian citizens, driving a road vehicle and a minibus, both registered in Romania, presented themselves for border checks on the way out of the country. One of the drivers was shipping, according to the cargo manifest, electrical components for a company in Italy, while the other vehicle had no load. Based on a risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough check of the two vehicles, finding 67 foreign nationals in all hidden in the cargo compartments of the two vehicles," according to the Arad Border Police.

The migrants were identified as coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Egypt. They would have wanted to reach western Europe.

The border police are now investigating both cases.