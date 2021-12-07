Arafat: CNSU proposed no time-limit for economic operators for Xmas, NYE; capacity - 50 pct

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, announced on Tuesday that the proposal of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) does not provide a time limit for the activity of economic operators on Christmas evening and New Year's Eve.

On the other hand, the CNSU proposed that restaurants have a maximum occupancy rate of 50 pct of usual capacity, presence being allowed only for those vaccinated, cured from the disease or possessing a negative test.

"For the nights of Christmas and New Year's Eve - the night between 24 and 25, and 31 and 1 - there will be no restrictions regarding the hour until which restaurants are open or economic operators function. So they can be all throughout the night, but with a 50 pct limit to total occupancy and with presentation of vaccination certificates, or those proving going through the disease or testing negative. Furthermore, in accommodation units where there is no capacity limit, previously they allowed only vaccinated persons or those that went through the disease, now tested persons may also attend," said Arafat at the Victoria Palace.

In what regards open-air events, the State Secretary with the Ministry for Internal Affairs said that the organizers will have to ensure that the public health measures are respected.

"It's allowed to have activities specific to New Year's Eve, but the organizers have the responsibility of ensuring that public health measures are respected: masks and other public health measures. There is no maximum limit imposed there. (...) In restaurants we can't wear masks. This is very well-known. The capacity will be 50 pct of the maximum, but with certificate proving vaccination, cured status or test," he mentioned.

In regards to private parties, such as weddings and christenings, Raed Arafat showed that existing restrictions are maintained.

He mentioned that these amendments were proposed by the CNSU in view of approval by government decision.

"Of course, in the government decision tomorrow there may be modifications, made during discussions during the government session," the DSU head added.

The Government is to approve in its Wednesday sitting a draft decision regarding the prolongation of the state of alert on the territory of Romania starting with December 9, as well as establishing the measures that apply for its duration in order to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.