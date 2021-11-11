Arafat: Fire at Ploiesti Infectious Diseases Hospital, extinguished in three minutes; nurse suffered burns

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, declared on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that the fire that broke out at the Infectious Diseases Ward of the County Emergency Hospital (SJU) was extinguished in three minutes, and a nurse suffered burns on 40% of her body surface, agerpres reports.

"There was a nurse where the fire started. Unfortunately, the woman is with 40% burns. She is to be moved to Bucharest, to Floreasca Hospital," said Raed Arafat.

Asked if the nurse was trying to put out the fire, Arafat said the fire extinguishers had been used.The head of DSU specified that the fire was announced at 4.15 am, and the intervention teams arrived on the spot in ten minutes, the fire being extinguished in three minutes.Arafat also said that the decision was made not to evacuate the other pavilions of the ward, because they were not affected by the event. However, there is a problem with the heating supply, with the plumbers working to resolve the situation.