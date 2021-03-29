 
     
Arafat: Increases in incidence rate in 32 counties

Raed Arafat

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Monday that in 32 counties there are increases in the incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections and it is possible that in Bucharest it reaches 7.5 per thousand inhabitants, according to AGERPRES.

"There are increases in 32 counties, but there are some counties where their growth may be more significant and attract our attention more. These measures, after the incidence, become very important. (...) When you reach an incidence, you apply measures," Arafat said after attending the PNL [National Liberal Party] leadership meeting.

Asked if there would be more restrictions, Raed Arafat replied: "More than it is now will not be."

According to the head of DSU, it is possible that in Bucharest the incidence rate of 7.5 per thousand inhabitants will be exceeded.

"It is possible, in the way it is growing. We will see today how much Bucharest is, but yesterday, compared to the other day, it was an increase and today it could be an increase. It is possible to reach 7.5 per thousand and then the rules of 7.5 per thousand apply," said Raed Arafat.

