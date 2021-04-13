Arafat: We can't take all ICU beds for COVID, we have other emergencies too

The head of Emergencies Department (DSU) Raed Arafat explained that the authorities are still looking for solutions to supplement the ICU beds for COVID patients, but explained that out of a total number of approximately 4,000 intensive care beds nationwide, only almost 1,600 are used, as the other medical emergencies cannot be left out.

The head of DSU said that on Monday there were "very few free beds" in ICUs in the country.

"If at 1,532 beds we had zero free beds, it means that this was the maximum number for adults. Attention, if we add to these both those for children and those for obstetrics-gynecology, we pass over 1,600, only that we do not take them into account. We only consider beds that are for adults. We continue, in collaboration, of course, with the Ministry of Health, to find solutions. (...) If the total number of intensive care beds is close to 4,000 today, let's say, approximately, the difference between COVID beds and non-COVID beds are for the other emergencies. As I said at the beginning, we can't take all the intensive care beds. Why? Because when you take them all, we will have problems with the other emergencies and they will stay waiting for an intensive care bed," said Arafat.He also stated that the number of 1,532 ICU beds for adult COVID patients represents the capacity reached two days ago.