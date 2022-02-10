Arafat: We have declining trend in number of COVID-19 cases

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Thursday that there is a declining trend for COVID-19 cases in Romania.

"We have a declining trend, at least at the positive rate we can talk about a plateau now, the numbers are declining, except for the ICU wards, where there is a slight increase. We cannot compare in any way what is happening there now with the last wave. I can tell you that in the emergency room, even if there are more patients coming, as we see over 9,000 patients in a week, however their condition is completely different, it is milder, many do not require intensive care. Very few patients remain in waiting for a place, and this is a positive thing. The decrease in intensive care units will be later, after the decrease in the total number of infected cases continues and the impact of the cases coming from behind stops, those 40,000 daily cases that have been and (...) some of them can reach intensive care in a few days," Arafat told a press conference at Victoria Palace, Agerpres.ro informs.