Arch of Triumph opened for public starting Saturday, to continue until October

presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis Arcul de Triumf

The Arch of Triumph will be opened for visitation each weekend and legal holiday, starting on Saturday, June 5, and until October 17, agerpres reports.

The monument will be available for free visits, between 11:00 - 22:00 hrs, according to a release of the General Directorate for Landscaping and Public Forum Monuments of the Bucharest City Hall.

The persons enjoying the streets which turn pedestrian on the weekend in the Bucharest City center are invited to conclude their walk with a unique view over Bucharest, from the terrace of the Arch of Triumph.

The monument's last visitor will be admitted at 21.30 hrs, Bucharest City Hall informs.

