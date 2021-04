Arrears of general consolidated budget decrease 9.5% in March 2021

The arrears of the general consolidated budget decreased by 9.5% in March 2021, to 259.21 million lei, from 286.63 million lei in February, according to the data posted on the Public Finance Ministry (MFP) website.

The arrears of over 90 days decreased by 15.86%, from 100.9 million lei to 84.9 million lei. Arrears of over 120 days decreased by 13.15%, from 105.7 million lei in February to 91.8 million lei in March, but those over 360 days increased by 3.12%, reaching 82.5 million lei, from 80 million lei.

In local budgets, arrears decreased by 10.6%, from 264.34 million lei in February to 236.74 million lei in March 2021. Debts over 90 days decreased by 16.57%, at 81.6 million lei, the over 120 days decreased by 13.3%, to 84.8 million lei, and those over 360 days increased by 3.37%, to 70.4 million lei.In the chapter 'state and autonomous budget', arrears increased from 22.29 million lei in February to 22.47 million lei in March (plus 0.8%). Those over 90 days increased by 6.4%, to 3.3 million lei, arrears of over 120 days decreased by 4%, to 7 million lei, and those over 360 days registered an advance of 1.6%, reaching 12.1 million lei.